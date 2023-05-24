Alban J. Coghlan BURLINGTON — Alban Joseph Coghlan born on July 9, 1940 passed away on May 8, 2023. He was the third of eight children born to Ann and Matthew Coghlan. He grew up in Carrick-on-Suir, a small town in County Tipperary, Ireland. He spent much of his primary schooling in Carrick apart from the last 2 years he attended De la Salle College in Waterford. This was followed by six years at the University College of Dublin medical school; his internship at Richmond hospital and a year of psychiatric training at St John of God Hospital. During his training he met, fell in love and married Harmony Shields. After their marriage in Dublin they crossed the pond to Topeka, Kansas where Alban completed a fellowship at the Menninger Clinic. While in Topeka they welcomed the birth of their daughter Clodagh. After completion of his training he accepted a position at Columbia University his focus was on adolescent psychiatry. His passion evolved into a position at a residential inpatient clinic for troubled young men. They resided in Poughkeepsie NY. Harmony died in 1970 Alban was left to care for his young daughter Clodagh. It did not take long for Alban to find love again. Mary “Gail” Ryan captivated his heart as did her children Abigail, Andy and Jack. They married and the adventures never ceased until her passing in 2018. While on their honeymoon in Manchester VT they purchased an apple barn, renovated it and the Mad Tom Barn became home for the Coghlan family. With the move to Vermont another professional transition took place. He established his own private psychiatric practice, worked for Rutland County mental health services, covered for inpatient services at Rutland Region Medical Center until his focus was primarily on his own practice which he shared with Gail and a group of colleagues. One of his colleagues shared this “Alban both comforted and soothed many but also challenged others to evolve.” Alban will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, athleticism and a vast imagination. Traveling to the Amazon, the Niger River in Timbuctoo, climbing Mt Kilimanjaro and to Everest base camp. There were frequent trips home to Ireland spending time with family he adored. He played rugby on the Irish turf, tennis on the clay courts of the DFC, ran over 20 marathons, there was no stopping him. His gardens and garden parties were the highlight for many of his friends each summer. His stories were endless. One of the all-time classics; August 1969 he found his way to Woodstock. There was a call for help in the medical “freak out” tent. Rather than treating people with sedatives he soothed their psyche with ice cream. Alban will be missed by all who crossed his path especially his children, grandchildren and siblings. There will be a graveside service at Saint Jerome’s Cemetery on July 29th at 1pm with a celebration afterwards to be determined. We could not let his passing go with out raising a glass of “Guinness” Black Velvet in his honor. “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
