Albert E. Wilkins LUDLOW — Albert E. Wilkins, 78, a lifelong resident of Ludlow, Vermont, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Gill Home. He was born in Ludlow on September 5, 1940, son of Charles “Fred” and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins. Albert was a member of the class of 1959 of Black River High School and a supervisor at many woolen mills in Ludlow and New Hampshire. He enjoyed wood working, posting on Facebook, looking out the window, and visiting with his nephews and other family members. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce (Wells) Wilkins of Ludlow; a son, Chris Wilkins and his wife Jackie of Petersburg, NY; two daughters, Peggy Olney and her husband Rob of Proctorsville, and Kelly Willard and her companion Todd Sweet of Ludlow; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wilkins of Brattleboro; a brother, Kenneth Wilkins of Ludlow; five sisters, Doris Wilkins of Ludlow, Kathy Starks and Nancy Brown, both of Proctorsville, Sue Bates and her husband Ron of Cavendish, and Sandy Tyrrell and her husband Billy of Proctorsville; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Albert was also known as “Poppy” to many children throughout the years. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Charles Wilkins and by his sister Dolores, brother Donald, brother-in-law Todd Starks, nephew Mark, niece Tammy, and many aunts and uncles. A graveside service will be held July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to a charity of one’s choice. Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
