Albert G. DeCell WESTON — Albert George DeCell, 91, died March 19, 2022, at Cedar Hill Health Care in Windsor. He was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Weston, the son of George and Julia (Gabert) DeCell. He attended Chester High School and Vermont Technical College. Mr. DeCell served during the Korean conflict. He married Karnie Goller, of Londonderry, on July 24, 1955. They established DeCell Painting and DeCell’s Christmas Trees. He served on the Weston Fire Department, as overseer of the poor, on the Select Board, as chair of the Weston Bicentennial Commission, with the Weston Recreation Club, Wantastiquet Rotary, Church on the Hill, Masons, VFW, American Legion, and local snowmobile clubs. Survivors include his wife; children, Greg DeCell, of Bridgewater, Judy Stevens, of Shoreham, Verlene DeCell, of Andover; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. DeCell was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Jaquith, Dwight and Arnold Pease, and Marvin DeCell. The graveside service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a Weston organization of choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
