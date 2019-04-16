Albert Lee Lape RUTLAND — On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, our lives were forever changed when Lee Lape, loving father, husband, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 44 at his home in Rutland. Lee was born Aug. 10, 1974, in Niskayuna, New York, to Linda (Burns) Roof and Albert Lape Sr. He came to Vermont in 1980 and attended Otter Valley high school where he enjoyed baseball and basketball. He continued his love to play ball by participating in an adult softball team with some of his closest friends. He was employed for many years by Eustis Cable Enterprises as a subcontractor in cable construction until starting his own business, A.L.L. Cable. Cable was his passion. After the demise of his company, he learned how to be the jack of all trades in general construction. He became quite the handyman. He married Brenda Briggs in 2001. They had four beautiful daughters. This was Lee’s greatest accomplishment. He would say this often. His girls were his world. He enjoyed a good movie (in surround sound, of course), a day at the beach and time with his girls playing badminton in the backyard, a game of Uno or just enjoying their company. He also enjoyed a good cookout with his close friends and family. Lee worked hard and played hard. He was a kind and generous man. He loved to make people laugh with his witty comments. He will be greatly missed by those who truly knew him. Survivors include his mom, Linda Roof, of Brandon; dad, Sandy (Linda) Lape, of Schenectady, New York; the mother of his children, Brenda Lape, of Brandon; daughters Alexis Lape, of Castleton, Lauren Lape, Miley Lape, Madyson Lape, all of Brandon; brothers Mykle Lape Sr., of Rutland, Shane Lape, of North Carolina, Chris Lape, of New York; special friend, Jerry Fleming, of Rutland. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory for the benefit of his children to Brenda Lape, 11 Barlow Ave., Brandon, VT 05733.
