Albert M. Lysak SUDBURY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce Albert Michael Lysak of Sudbury, Vermont, formerly of Bellerose, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 11, 2021, at the age of 89. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held on a future date. A full obituary is available at www.legacy.com.
