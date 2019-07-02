Albert "Nubby" LaPlante EAST WALLINGFORD — Albert “Nubby" LaPlante, 85, died June 8, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1934, in Putney, the son of Omer and Laura LaPlante. He graduated in 1952 from Springfield High School. Mr. LaPlante served in the Army from 1956-1957 and then in the National Guard from 1957-1987 retiring with the rank of First Sergeant in the 172nd Battalion in Ludlow. He received numerous medals and ribbons as an expert sharpshooter and a Meritorious Award for his service. He was employed by General Electric first in Ludlow and then in Rutland for 39 years, retiring as foreman of Plant 2. He was a member of the American Legion where he liked shooting pool. Mr. LaPlante enjoyed bowling on the GE bowling team, playing the harmonica, cribbage, basketball, and watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Survivors include his sons Randy, Rene, Alan and Andre; brothers Reine and Al, sister Elaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in 2011 by his wife, Joyce V. (Green), whom he married in Ulm, Germany, in 1957; as well as his sisters Anita and Laura. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, followed by a reception at the Holy Name of Mary Parish Hall, 803 Main St., Proctorsville.
