Albert O. Stukus RUTLAND — Albert O. Stukus, 68, died Feb. 19, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. He was born Nov. 30, 1950, in Townshend, the son of Edward A. and Clovis E. (Crandell) Stukus. He graduated from Leland & Gray High School. Mr. Stukus married Joanne Davis June 8, 1997, in Mount Holly. He was a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. and Consolidated Freightways. He was a former member of Cairo Temple Shriners and a volunteer at Mount Holly Fire Department. Survivors include his wife and a son, Joseph Stukus, both of Rutland; two daughters Shelby Robbins, of Tinmouth, Colleen Stukus, of Denver, Colorado; a sister, Emily Underwood, of South Londonderry; three stepchildren Lisa Rose, Edward Lynch, both of Rutland, Robert Stocker, of Florence; several grandchildren, a great-grandson; nieces and nephews. Services and burial in Rawsonville Cemetery in Jamaica, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Holly Fire Department. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
