Albert Roland Lambert IRA — Albert Roland Lambert, 81, of Ira, died Monday evening, June 3, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in East Wallingford. Albert was on active duty in the Air Force for 11 years and nine years in the Vermont National Guard. He was a 1st class lineman for many years in New Jersey and Vermont, and drove cross-country tractor trailer for several years until retirement. Al had a private pilot license and owned his own plane for a several years. Al loved to bowl and was on several leagues in Rutland and in Spring Hill, Florida. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy; daughter, Cynthia Christensen and husband Stefan, of New Zealand; son, Albert Joseph, of Ludlow; daughter, Valarie Bloomberg and husband Jason; two grandsons Aaron and Brenden Stevens, and one great-grandson, Ryle Stevens, all of Virginia. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Marie Navari; seven brothers Richard, of Clarendon, John and wife Patricia, of Wallingford, David, of Casa Grande, Arizona, Fred and wife Stacey, of South Salem, New York, Robert and wife Veronica, of Fair Haven, Kenneth and wife Donna, of DeBary, Florida, Roland Jr. and longtime companion Sharon Boudreaux, of Claremont, New Hampshire; eight sisters Irene English and husband Paul, of Kearney, Nebraska, Jeannette Laplante, of Hudson, Florida, Theresa Beauchain and husband Gene, of Pembrooke, New Hampshire, Joanne Shea and husband Larry, of Essex Junction, Sandra Beausoleil and husband Andy, of Sanford, Maine, Cynthia Senecal and husband Ronald, of Chittenden, Deborah, of Burlington, and Laurel, of South Burlington. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Roland and Marceline Frair Lambert; and one sister, Mary Belanger. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main St., Wallingford. Burial with military honors will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al’s name to the Rutland Humane Society and Alzheimer’s Association.
