Albert R. Lambert rites IRA — The funeral service for Albert Roland Lambert, 81, of Ira, who died Monday evening June 3, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was held Thursday at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main St., Wallingford. The Rev. Erron Hubbell officiated. Burial with military honors was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Honors were provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Wallingford American Legion Color Guard. Bearers were Paul Lambert, Kyle Lambert, Lawrence Lambert, Greg Lambert and Chandler Sharrow. A reception followed at the Holiday Inn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Al’s name to the Rutland Humane Society and Alzheimer’s Association.
