Albert “Tad” Perry Jr. rites WELLS — The funeral service for Albert R. “Tad” Perry Jr., 86, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, was held Sunday, Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church of Wallingford. Pastors Dave Bentley and Landon Warren officiated. Pianist was Marsha Woods and music leader was Lee Perry. Bearers were Matt Parker, Josh Webster, Seth, Jared and Jacob Mailhiot. Burial followed in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Military honors were provided by Vermont Army National Color Guard and Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52 Color Guard in Wallingford. A reception followed at the Barn at White Rocks in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Wallingford, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
