Albert "Tad" Perry Jr. WELLS — Albert R. “Tad” Perry Jr., 86, of Wells died Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehab, following a long illness. He was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Jackson, New York, the son of Albert Raymond Perry Sr. and Thelma (Carlton) Perry. Mr. Perry grew up in Wallingford graduating from the Wallingford High School in 1952 and then Randolph Agricultural School with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 serving until 1958 when he was honorably discharged. He married Annice Hawkins on Nov. 16, 1954. Mr. Perry became employed at True Temper, Acadia Farm in Wallingford as a herdsman for several years and then at the General Electric Co. for 28 years until his retirement in 1994. During his retirement, he was employed at Perry’s Country Market, Bus Mars Auctioneer and Rick Rudd Auctioneer for many years. He enjoyed his family, hunting, gardening, farming, jokes, reading, going to auctions and watching horse pulls. Mr. Perry was a member of West Pawlet Fish and Game Club and had served as president; a member of the Wallingford Baptist Church and served as a deacon; a member of the United Church of West Pawlet and served as a trustee; and the Mettowee Valley Church and had served as an elder. Survivors include his wife, Annice of Wells; two daughters, Patricia Plew of Mount Holly and Pamela Perry of Dundee, New York; a son, Lee Perry of Wallingford; a sister, Patricia J. Messer of Northfield, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1976; mother in 2010; two sisters, Nancy A. Livak in 2001 and Helen A. Hall in 2005; a brother, John “Jack” Perry in 2018. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Rutland-Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private at the First Baptist Church of Wallingford. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service with military honors 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Wallingford through the funeral home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
