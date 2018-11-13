Alberta C. Rowe DANBY - Alberta Christine Rowe, 77, of Danby, died Sunday morning, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 16, 1941, in Hancock, the daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Alexander) White. She graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1960. She married Henry Allen Rowe on March 25, 1978. Mrs. Rowe was employed by J. K. Adams, Staco Corp. and then by Vermont Knives before her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, word search, gardening, spending time with her family and square dancing. Survivors include her husband, Henry; three daughters Etta Ricketts, Veronica Rowe and Betsy Gilmond, all of Danby; 11 grandchildren Nathan (Tara), Keith, Elizabeth (Mike), Naomi (Kevin), Crystal, Caleb, Alan, Barbara (John), Kevin, Nikki, Dylan (Emily); seven great-grandchildren Liam, Fiona, Alison, Mercedes, Nevaeh, Natalie and Aliana; three sisters Elaine Cole, of Wells, Nancy Wood, of Danby, Bernetta Damon, of Eldred, PA; three brothers Gerald White, Douglas White and Randall White, all of Danby; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Marcia Jean Ricketts, on Dec. 24, 2007; and two brothers Ronald White in June 2018 and Lawrence White in 2015. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main St., Wallingford. Burial will be in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Wallingford Fire House, 17 Railroad St., Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
