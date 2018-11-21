Alberta C. Rowe rites DANBY - The funeral service for Alberta Christine Rowe, 77, who died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, was held Saturday, Nov. 17, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Robert Greene officiated. Bearers were Todd Gilmond, Keith and Nathan Ricketts, Mike Dunbar and Kevin Vaughn. Burial was in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A reception followed at Wallingford Fire House. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
