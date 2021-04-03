Albina (Marro) Archambault WESTLAKE, Ohio — On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Albina Angela Archambault (86) of Westlake, Ohio, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Paul Archambault. Loving mother of Jerome Charles Archambault, the late Paul Andrew Archambault and Fawn Marie Hoefke. Cherished daughter of the late Charles J. Marro and Angela Simonelli, Albina is a grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to one. She loved the theatre, Clague Playhouse, Westlake. She volunteered 24 years and adored and loved her fellow theatre mates. Loved by so many! Albina loved to travel the world. She loved family and friends. Albina loved the outdoors, sunshine and her lake, waterfront and ocean. Family and friends are invited to gather at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Road, Avon, OH 44011, Monday, April 5, 2021, 9 a.m. for visitation. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Committal Service Lakewood Park Cemetery. In memory of Albina, please make charitable contributions to Mount St. Joseph Academy msjvermont.org; and Clague Playhouse Inc. clagueplayhouse. org.
