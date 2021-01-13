Alden L. Lamay IRA — Alden L. Lamay, 67, of Ira, Vermont, passed away peacefully Dec. 23, 2020, in Naples, Florida. He was born April 21, 1953, in Plattsburgh, New York, and graduated from Missisquoi Valley UHS. Mr. Lamay was in the U.S. Army and Vermont State Army National Guard. He had a stellar 40-year career in the welding supply industry and was a highly successful local business owner as owner of A&A Welding Supplies, Ollie’s Bar and Grill, and Industrial Welding Supply, all based in Rutland. He was an avid hunter and sportsman, playing for and sponsoring local softball teams for 30 years. He loved baseball and was a huge Yankees fan. He enjoyed being outdoors; his dogs; spending time with his friends at his hunting cabin; and later in his life, enjoying the winters in Florida playing golf and relaxing at the beach. Alden is survived by his two sons, Jason Lamay of Wilton Manors, Florida, Jeremy Lamay of Crouse, North Carolina; 14 brothers and sisters; his ex-wife, Susan Lamay; and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family and always enjoyed making people laugh and helping those who needed a hand. He will be missed, rest in peace. Per his request, there will be no calling hours. Services are private.
