Aldys L. “Joe” Tebbetts RUTLAND CITY — Aldys Lee “Joe” Tebbetts, 72, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home. He was born April 5, 1949, in Middlebury, the son of Jean Tebbetts. He attended Brandon schools. Mr. Tebbetts enjoyed country music, fishing, hunting, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include five siblings, Donald and Duane Atwood, Linda Borrelli, Donna Doaner, Tammy Bartley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Aug. 13, in Forestdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Sean Dowling officiating. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.