Aleida E. (Cole) Sears Kenny BRANDON — Aleida Elizabeth Sears Kenny, 95, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Goshen, the daughter of Frank and Fanuta Whitney Cole. She received her early education at the Holden School in North Chittenden and the Brandon School in Brandon. Mrs. Kenny worked at Brandon Training School as an aide from 1967–1986 and later, as a foster grandparent for 10 years. Survivors include six children Eric Sears, of Middlebury, Gregory Sears, of Forest Dale, Steven Sears, of Sudbury, Crystal Sears, of Leicester, Lucinda Holtrop, of Springfield, Ellen Fredette, of Swanton; many grand- great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands Harold Sears, whom she married Oct. 9, 1940, in New York and Harold Kenney, whom she married Oct. 3, 1991, in Brandon; two daughters Dale Brown, Gladys Bailey, and two sons Raymond and Harold Sears; eight siblings Gertrude Rowe, Ruth Stone, Gladys, Charles, Arthur, Raymond, Elmer and Francis Cole. Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Bartholomew officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery and then a reception will take place at American Legion Post #55 Brandon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
