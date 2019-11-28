Aleida Sears Kenny rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Aleida Sears Kenny, 95, who died Nov. 22, 2019, was held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of Brandon Congregational Church, officiated. Remembrances were shared by family. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Bearers were Roy Lockwood, Nathan Bruce, Dustin Dipietro, Adam, Travis and Steven Sears. A reception followed at Brandon American Legion Post #55.
