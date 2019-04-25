Alexander A. Patch rites PROCTOR — The memorial service for Alexander Anthony Patch, 10, of Proctor, who passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, was held 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church in Pittsford. The pastor, Joel Tate, officiated. A reception followed in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
