Alexander Anthony Patch PROCTOR — Alexander Anthony Patch, 10, of Proctor, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on June 6, 2008, in Lebanon, NH, the son of Jeffrey and Sarah (Corliss) Patch. Alexander was a fifth grade student at the Proctor Elementary School. The family would like to thank the teachers, special educators, staff and his classmates for everything they have done. His laugh and smile were contagious. He enjoyed classical music, being around his friends, watching his brothers play baseball and reading with Aunt Elaine. Survivors include his parents Jeffrey and Sarah, sister, Emma Reichert, brothers Jacob Patch and Jarrett Patch, all of Proctor; maternal grandmother, Karen Corliss, of Johnson City, TN, paternal grandparents Brian and Veeda Patch, of West Rutland; caregivers Aunt Elaine Meyers, Maddie French and Joannah Cornell; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Irene Skovra, in 2000; and Uncle Kevin Patch, in 2014. Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, Getcha Lane in Pittsford. A reception will follow. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
