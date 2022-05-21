Alexander E. Mahar BENNINGTON — Alexander E. Mahar, 82, a lifelong resident of Bennington, Vermont, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Fairwind’s Community Care Home in North Bennington, surrounded by his family, following a long illness. He was born in Bennington, Feb. 19, 1940. He was the son of the late Edward and Olga (Kelson) Mahar. He received his education in Bennington where he attended Saint Francis de Sales Academy and was a 1958 graduate of Bennington High School. He later graduated from the New England Institute of Mortuary Science. He married the former Marilyn Carmody on Sept. 12, 1959. His father started the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in 1935 and Alex grew up in the family business on Main Street in Bennington. In 1962, he purchased the family business from his parents and operated the funeral home until his retirement in 2009, when his son, John, purchased it. An avid golfer, Alex began playing golf at an early age. He won many tournaments and several club championships. At the age of 16, he was the youngest player to win the Massachusetts Allied Golf Tournament. For over 40 years, he held the record for the lowest score posted in a high school state championship. In 1994, Alex wanted to do something special for the community that he loved. He started the Bennington Area Hospice Golf Tournament. For 13 years, Alex and his family ran the tournament, raising over $ 200,000 for Bennington Hospice. He was very proud of the tournament and the tremendous support it received from the community. He was a member of the Bennington Lodge of Elks #567, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Moose Family Center and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church. He was a true family man. He took great pride in his family, his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He would never miss an opportunity to attend one of the kids' sporting events, plays or musicals. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn C. Mahar, of Bennington; his children and their spouses, Kelley McCarthy, John A. Mahar, Kimalie A. Wassick (Donny), Kristin C. Mahar (Keith) and Kate K. Mahar (Bill), all of Bennington; 12 grandchildren, D.J. Wassick, Ali Wassick (Carson), David and Brendan McCarthy, Alex Mahar, Jhonny Curran (Kyle) and Grace Mahar, Matt (Monique) and Chad Pulver (Katie), and Emalie, Jack and Ben Bushee; four great-grandchildren, Basil and Hawkins Thurber, and Olive and Rhodes Curran; three brothers-in-law, Jack Carmody (Miriam), Mickey Carmody (Joan) and T.J. Carmody (Sue); two sisters-in-law, Patty McKeon (Mark) and Kathy Robertson (Neal); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church on Wednesday, May 25, at 11 a.m. The burial will take place in the family lot at the Old Catholic Cemetery in Bennington. If friends desire, contributions in memory of Alexander E. Mahar may be made to the Fairwind's Community Care Home, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net The family would like to thank Wanda and Wayne King and the entire staff at the Fairwind's Community Care Home for the wonderful care they provided to Alex for the last five years.
