Alexander “Sam” Gowan CASTLETON — Sam Gowan, 83, passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Mary and Allan Gowan. Sam grew up in Glens Falls, New York, and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1956. As a young man, he enjoyed downhill skiing, amateur radio, golf, water skiing and scuba diving in Lake George and Lake Bomoseen. He was a graduate of Clarkson University with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. He served his country as a lieutenant and communications officer in the Navy aboard the USS Summit County. While stationed in Hawaii, he met his wife, Sharon, and they married in June 1965. He worked as an engineer for many years, but his love of electronics brought him to his favorite career as a manager at Radio Shack. Sam enjoyed summer vacations with his family to Norway Bay, Quebec, where they had many happy fishing trips. Sam and his wife also enjoyed trips to Maui with his sister-in-law and her husband. He and his wife, Sharon, retired to Castleton, Vermont, in 2010. Sam loved to build and fly radio-controlled model airplanes. He also served as the assistant treasurer at The Federated Church of Castleton and a trustee at the Castleton Historical Society. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Heather Christian and her husband, Todd; sons, Blake and Ian and his wife, Stefanie; his three grandchildren, Cael, Adah and Sebastian; his sister, Nancy Stahura; sister-in-law, Joyce Grippi; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at The Federated Church of Castleton on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. A private graveside service to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to: The Federated Church of Castleton, 504 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735; www.castletonchurch.org/donate
