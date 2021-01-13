Alexander Potowniak WEST RUTLAND — Alexander “Poncho” "Sunny" Potowniak, 86, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Rutland, the son of Anthony and Sophie Potowniak. He graduated in 1952 from West Rutland High School. Mr. Potowniak enlisted in the U.S Army and served in Germany. He was employed at General Electric Co. for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include nieces and nephews. Mr. Potowniak was predeceased by six sisters and a brother. Due to pandemic restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
