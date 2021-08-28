Alexander R. Pritchard WEBSTER, N.Y. — At the age of 84, loving husband and father of three daughters, Alexander Robert Pritchard, died peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Alex was born on Feb. 4, 1937, in New York City, to Alexander and Christina (Steenson) Pritchard. Alex grew up in West Hempstead, New York, where he apprenticed in the family home contracting business. His early passions included baseball and time with extended family at Greenwood Lake. Alex proudly served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1957-1964, where he excelled in marksmanship and honed his sense of duty and honor. Alex married his blind date sweetheart, Linda (Finkenstadt) Pritchard, on Oct. 15, 1960, and they raised their family in Levittown on Long Island. Alex worked 43 years for Consolidated Edison while operating his own home contracting business. He was a hard-working, straight shooter who was a quick study and problem solver; he didn’t compromise his values; he was well-respected by those who worked for him; and he took pride in his work and its impact on the communities that he served in the Bronx and Queens. Upon retiring in 1998, Alex and Linda moved to their beloved lake house (designed and built as a family) on Beebe Pond in Hubbardton, Vermont, where he continued to work hard in serving local government, statewide conservation efforts and within their church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland. Alex and Linda spent 20 wonderful years living on Beebe Pond before moving to Webster, New York, in 2018, closer to family, as his health declined due to neurodegenerative progressive supranuclear palsy; he was grateful to receive wonderful medical care and enjoy precious family time in the Rochester area. Thanks to the efforts of the Brain Support Network, he continues to give posthumously with the donation of his brain for research to the Mayo Clinic Brain Bank in Jacksonville, Florida. Alex, known for his blue eyes, bright smile and bear hugs, his unique zest for life, tremendous work ethic, protector of the “little guy” and perpetual willingness to lend a helping hand, was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his brother, Richard, at the tender age of 16 from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda; daughters, Kristina (Scott) Cronk, Beth (Robert) Davidson and Laura Pritchard; grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren Cronk and Amanda and Joshua Davidson; and several precious cousins. A Service of Victory will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Penfield, New York, at 11 a.m. (Livestream access at https://faithpenfield.org/ministries/livestream-worship). In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in his memory to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 (www.brainsupportnetwork.org); CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2d Floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.psp.org); and/or Faith Lutheran Church, 2576 Browncroft Blvd., Rochester, NY 14625 (www.faithpenfield.org).
