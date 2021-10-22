Alexander “Sam” Gowan CASTLETON — The memorial service for Sam Gowan, 83, who died Oct. 13, 2021, was held Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Federated Church of Castleton. The pastor, Robert A. Noble III, officiated and was the pianist. The vocalist was Angela Champine. Eulogies were by his children, Heather Christian, Blake and Ian Gowan. A reception followed in the church hall. A private graveside service took place in Hillside Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy and Crippen-Fellows American Legion Post #50 Color Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Federated Church of Castleton, 504 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735; www.castletonchurch.org/donate. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
