Alexandra Buturla RUTLAND — Alexandra Ann Fryzell Buturla, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of November 1st, 2022 following a nearly 2 year battle with ALS. She was the only child of Albert and Josephine Fryzell born February 11th, 1942 in Rutland, Vermont. After graduating from West Rutland High School (1959), she received her bachelors degree from the University of Vermont (1963) before obtaining a Masters Degree in Social Work from McGill University (1968) in Montreal, Canada. While attending West Rutland High School she was a cheerleader and a majorette. She continued to be a majorette in the UVM marching band. Following her education she worked as a social worker for the State of Vermont, acting as a Casework Supervisor for the Department of Social and Rehabilitative Services for 15 years. In 1979 she met the love of her life Edward M. Buturla and in 1982 they were married. Following her son Sean's birth in 1983 she chose to take care of her family rather than to return to professional life. She did act as a property management for rental properties in West Rutland, Burlington, South Burlington, and Milton, Vermont. In addition to her husband she leaves behind her son, Sean Buturla, his sons Alexander and William Buturla, her step-son Attila Buturla, his daughter Arya Buturla, and her step-son Edward D. Buturla and his children Allison and Aaron Buturla. Alexandra will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and generosity. She loved animals and was known for spoiling the family dog, Buster. She was an avid outdoor person and enjoyed swimming, biking, ice skating, and skiing. She was also an excellent painter, both in watercolor and oil. Alexandra will also be remembered for her love of travel, visiting 33 countries on 4 continents. She loved to tell stories about her adventures, particularly her transatlantic voyage on the Queen Fredricka. Although we all mourn Alexandra's passing try not to be sad, instead be happy about the good times you shared and smile. A private celebration of Alexandra's life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
