Alfred A. Majewski RUTLAND — Alfred A. “Al” Majewski, 94, of Rutland, Vermont, died Feb. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Adam and Clara (Benatovich) Majewski. Al graduated from Power Academy in New York City and was an All-American in baseball, basketball, football and track. He joined the U.S. Marine Air Corps (1944-48) with the First Marine Air Wing, also known as the “Flying Leathernecks,” played basketball on the Marine Air Corps team and served two years in China. After his military service, Al attended Boston College with scholarships in basketball and football. His athletic prowess also included playing shortstop for the New York Giants minor league team for six years and later with the New York Yankees. On Oct. 23, 1954, he married Genevieve Regina Dolan in Brooklyn, New York. Al worked for IBM for 13 years as a statistical analyst, where he enjoyed arranging employee outings, as the IBM Club president. Later, when Al and Gen moved to Pennsylvania, he worked for Western Union and Tenneco Corp. His true passion was photography, first as a freelance photographer, then as a camera shop owner and finally as a professional photographer in the Poconos. The couple vacationed at Lake Bomoseen and purchased land in Hubbardton, Vermont. They later moved to Wells, before settling in Rutland. In 1990, Al loved entertaining senior citizens in area retirement homes, with comedy acts and songs from vaudeville days. He was a longtime member of Christ The King Church. He was predeceased by his wife; son Matthew Majewski; sisters Blanche Cannon, Jean McNeice and Veronica “Ronni” Paguaga; brothers Julian, Stanley and infant brother Vincent. Survivors include a daughter, Clare Majewski of Park City, Utah; a son, Vincent Majewski of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Feb., 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Christ The King Church. Following the service, a reception will be held in Engle Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
