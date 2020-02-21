Alfred A. Majewski rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Alfred A. “Al” Majewski, 94, who died Feb. 13, 2020, was held Feb. 19, at Christ The King Church. The Rev. Mgsr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. Organist was William Gower-Johnson and pianist was Marna Grove. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Butch Paul. A reception was held in Engle Hall. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, Pennsylvania. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
