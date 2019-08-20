Alfred J. Fagon Jr. BENNINGTON — Alfred Joseph Fagon Jr., 87, of Bennington, died Aug. 14, 2019, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. He was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Rutland, the son of Alfred and Madeline (Fitzgerald) Fagon Sr. Mr. Fagon grew up in Rutland and graduated from the Rutland High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950, serving in the Korean War where he was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Following a couple months, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Staff Sergeant on May 31, 1972. He returned to Rutland where he was employed by Suburban Propane for many years. He volunteered for many years as a driver for One to One. Mr. Fagon was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching baseball, an avid fan of the Red Sox. Survivors include four daughters Julia Theyer, of Beebe, Arkansas, Mary Olson and husband Michael, Louise Lawrence, Ellen Granger and husband Mark, all of Rutland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wives Delores Fagon and Sheila Fagon; a daughter, Joan Fagon, and a son, Paul Fagon; and a longtime companion, Hortense Bluto. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
