Alfred Alberico Sr. RUTLAND - Alfred James Alberico Sr., of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, with family by his side. He was born in Rutland on June 7, 1930, to Ruth Duclo Alberico and Sando Alberico. He was a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Marie Nichols on June 9, 1951. He was employed for many years at Howe Scale. At the time of Howe Scale’s closing, he began working at GE until his retirement. Al enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He was an avid vegetable gardener. He spent a great deal of his time at his family camp which he built in Mendon. He was extremely proud to have donated blood through the years, close to 100 pints. He is survived by his wife; two sons Alfred Jr. (Angie) and Joseph (Mary Beth); two daughters Marianne Lawrence and Catherine Alberico; six grandchildren Amanda Kimball, Alyssa Noonan, Jenna Barber, Tara Roser, Kelvin and Ben Lawrence; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Crossman; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two sons Peter, in 1963, and Michael, in 1977; and his brothers Henry, Bernard, Francis, John, and sister, Rose. In Al’s memory, donations may be made to RAVNAH. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m. at IHM. A reception will follow at Southside Steakhouse from 2:30 to 4:30. Burial will be in the Spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
