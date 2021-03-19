Alfred Morgan CLARENDON — Alfred “Kirke” Morgan, 54, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 6, 1966, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Alfred Sr. and Delphine (Giordano) Morgan. After high school, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his discharge, he continued his education with degrees in personal training/massage therapy, sports medicine and accounting. Mr. Morgan married Laura (McCullough) June 21, 2019. He enjoyed playing cards, body building, and played in many bands. Survivors include his wife of Clarendon; stepchildren, Tristan Hemple of West Rutland, Mercedes Gaylord of Shrewsbury, Horatio Hemple of Rutland and Hannah Frasier of New York; a half-sister, Kerianne Gaffney-Shea of New York; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a half-sister, Kasey Gaffney-Shea. Per his wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
