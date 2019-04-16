Alfred S. Rawson SPRINGFIELD — Alfred Stewart Rawson, 89, died April 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Ethelbert Alfred and Celia (Capen) Rawson, of South Londonderry. He graduated in 1948 from Chester High School where he lettered in baseball, and then worked at One Bar Eleven ranch in Laramie, Wyoming. Mr. Rawson served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years as a welding instructor in Japan, Wyoming, Iceland, Illinois, Gemany and Texas. In Vermont, he was employed 23 years as an X-ray inspector at General Electric in Rutland. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield as Sunday school teacher, deacon, in the choir, and on the missions committee and ministry board. He also belonged to the American Legion, the VFW and Rawson Family Association. Mr. Rawson enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, genealogy and teaching Bible. He was an avid Red Sox fan and storyteller. Survivors include his wife, Ruth (Foster); two daughters Susan Whittemore, of Perkinsville, and Sharon Robinson, of Gallatin, Tennessee; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; five siblings Ruth LaFogg, Maude Gabert, Ralph, Hugh and Robert Rawson. He was predeceased by siblings Joan Prouty, Jerome Rawson, Arlene Trapeni and Christie May Hidy. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler, pastor, officiating. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, in care of Memorial Committee, 156 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
