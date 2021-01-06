Alice Bates RUTLAND — Alice Bates, 69, of Rutland passed away Dec. 12, 2020, after a long illness. She was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Violet (Snyder) Burrier; and a brother, Melvin D. Burrier. Alice was a “mom” to many over the years. There were many of her children’s friends who would always call her mom. She always had a smile no matter what. Her grandchildren, Heather, Zachary and Samantha, were her life. She enjoyed going to their ballgames, graduations and any other school functions. For the past four years, she lived with her granddaughter, Heather. Alice worked for Qualitad and most recently, Sodexho for Castleton University in the dining hall before retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hazzard and her husband, Dale, of Folkston, Georgia; her son, Ken Bates of Rutland; her grandchildren, Heather McManus, Zachary and Samantha Bates, all of Rutland; her sisters, Sandra Vance, Raylene (Archie) Francis, of Steubenville, Ohio, Cheryl (Dave) Black of Wintersville, Ohio; a brother, Gary Burrier of Steubenville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
