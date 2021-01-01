Alice F. Bates RUTLAND — Alice F. Bates, 69, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire. She was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Melvin and Violet (Snyder) Burrier. Ms. Bates was employed at Vermont Country Store. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Bates of Rutland, and two grandchildren. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.