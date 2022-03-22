Alice F. Bowen BRANDON — Alice F. Bowen, 72, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mountain View Center Genesis Eldercare in Rutland, after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Proctor, the daughter of Earl and Evelyn (Alger) Whittemore. Survivors include her children, Serena Forrest, Patricia, Conrad and Laurianne Perry, Deborah Elliott, Morya Smith, Joshua Whittemore, Tally Flanders; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Sherwood, Carl and Ernest Whittemore. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Bowen. Per her wishes, there are no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
