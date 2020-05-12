Alice H. Lincoln RUTLAND — Alice H. Lincoln, 87, formerly of Pittsfield died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1932, in Rutland, the daughter of Frank and Malvina (Lovejoy) Horvath. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mrs. Lincoln was employed for many years by Moore Business Forms until her retirement. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31. She enjoyed reading and playing bingo. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lincoln was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Lincoln, on April 2, 2014; and two brothers, Robert and Arthur Horvath. Private graveside service will be held in Factory Point Cemetery in Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #31, 33 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
