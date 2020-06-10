Alice L. "Missy" Parker CASTLETON — Alice L. "Missy" Parker passed away unexpectedly at her home in Castleton in May 2020. Alice was born on May 3, 1951, in Westport, Connecticut, to George and Illia (Dake) Heibler. The family moved to Benson, Vermont, in 1960, and she graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1969. Alice married the love of her life, Thomas Parker, in December 1977 in the living room of their home in Fair Haven. They later bought their home in Castleton. Alice loved photography and taking photos of covered bridges and old buildings, building beautiful dollhouses with handmade furniture, and all animals – especially her dogs. She worked as a dispatcher for the Vermont State Police, Tambrands, GE, Metromail and The Bus before retiring. Alice was predeceased by her husband, Tom, in 1997; her parents; a sister, Illia Soden; three brothers, Franklyn Heibler, David Heibler and Kenneth Heibler; and by two great-nephews. She is survived by two brothers, George “Pete” (Tammy) Heibler and Paul (Colleen) Heibler, both of Fair Haven; a sister, Jeanne Ladd of Castleton; and several nieces and nephews. Alice is also survived by her stepdaughter, Vicki Parker of Longwood, Florida. Funeral arrangements are being done through Ducharme Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours, and the service will be held at a later date.
