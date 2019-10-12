Alice Lina Coryell CASTLETON — Alice Lina Coryell, 88, died Sept. 24, 2019, at Wintergreen Home in Brandon. She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of John and Edith (Jones) Boehme. She was employed at the Equitable and the Town of Castleton. Mrs. Coryell enjoyed travel, all libraries, flowers, chocolate, PBS, as well as reading the daily newspaper and mysteries. Survivors include her nieces Sheryl Coryell, of Castleton, and Megan Palma, of Homer, Alaska, and a great-niece. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Bradford Kent Coryell, and brother, John Boehme. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to your local public library. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
