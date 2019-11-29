Alice M. Pollard CHESTER — Alice M. Pollard, 86, died Nov. 23, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health. She was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Ludlow, the daughter of Orison and Ida (Hart) Thomas. She attended Ludlow schools. On May 14, 1955, she married Robert J. Pollard in Ludlow. He predeceased her Nov. 16, 2019, a week before her. Mrs. Pollard was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown. She then went to work at Mack Molding, Walpole Wire and Whitney Blake for many years. She enjoyed baking, embroidery, knitting, puzzles, playing bingo and spending time at camp in Maine. Survivors include four children Christine Spaulding, Robert Pollard Jr., Gary Pollard, all of Chester, Diann Waters, of Reading; a sister, Mary Lachapelle, of Springfield; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a son, Herbert Harford Jr.; a granddaughter; two siblings William Thomas and Phyllis Lucius. The private graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
