Alice M. Villemaire SPRINGFIELD — Alice M. Villemaire, 86, passed away at her home on Monday evening surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1933 in Starksboro, Vermont, the daughter of Joseph and Ellen (Doran) St. George. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1951. On September 30, 1952 she married Kendrick Herbert Villemaire in Hydeville, Vermont. He predeceased her in 2006. Alice was employed with Price Chopper for many years working as a cashier and at the deli counter. She drove a school bus for special needs children, worked at Whitney Blake and in later years worked as a senior companion, a job she greatly enjoyed. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. She enjoyed cooking, jigsaw puzzles, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She is survived by her son Herb and his wife Rianna Villemaire, of Springfield; daughter Regina Watkins and her husband Sam of Manchester, New Hampshire; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her caregivers, Joan, Holly and Patti. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vermont. Reverend Peter Williams Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont, and a luncheon will follow at the Nolan-Murray Center at St. Mary's. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Senior Companion Program at Senior Solutions 38 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156. The family would like to express special thanks to Alice’s caregivers Joan, Holly and Patti. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
