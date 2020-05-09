Alice Marie "Suzy" Forlie CHESTER — Alice Marie “Suzy” Førlie (née Henry) passed away at her home on April 16, 2020. She was born April 30, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Hugh “Buster” and Mary Henry. She graduated from Chester High School in 1961 and from Northampton Commercial College in 1963. She married Hans Førlie on Dec. 5, 1965. Suzy co-founded and ultimately solo-owned and operated the Forlie-Ballou women’s apparel shop, the flagship of which opened in 1979 and closed upon her retirement in 2007. Prior to that, she managed the Okemo Mountain Ski Shop in Vermont, Stein Eriksen’s “Little Shop” in Aspen, Colorado, and the Sugarbush Resort’s ski shop in Vermont. She was a longtime trustee of Chester Academy, served multiple terms as a trustee of the Whiting Library and volunteered countless hours on the Chester Budget Committee, Chester Beautification Committee (now Chester Townscape), Chester Community Alliance and the Chester Historic Preservation Committee, and a founding member of the latter two. She also worked behind the scenes on the election campaigns of several prospective or incumbent local and statewide office holders. Along with her fellow organizers, Suzy is credited with numerous local civic achievements. Recent examples include the successful rehabilitation of the historic Chester Hearse House; preliminary work on the rehabilitation of the historic Fire District #2 Firehouse; preliminary work on the rehabilitation of both the Chester Town Hall and District #20/Central High School; as well as the enhancement and beautification of Chester through her work with the aforementioned groups and, to a lesser extent, the Chester Family Center. Over many decades, Suzy participated in numerous Chester Planning Commission, Select Board and Development Review meetings, often attending to advocate on behalf of a subject she was passionate about. Suzy rarely missed an opportunity to attend Town Meeting (and, while there, was not afraid to question authority) and she rarely, if ever, missed the chance to exercise her right to vote. She believed that “Green Up Day” was “every day” and, outside of the official day, worked to stay ahead of the refuse that accumulates along the stretch of dirt road she was known for regularly walking, either solo or accompanied by a close friend or family member. Most recently, Suzy assisted in the collection of Williams River water for SeVWA water quality testing. She was also a regular participant in a loose affiliation comprised of her high school “Class of 1961” classmates; in years past, helping construct and display multiple Alumni Day floats and, more recently, attending regular luncheons. Through it all, Suzy’s infectious optimism and great sense of humor were ever present, qualities which faithfully saw her through all of life’s ups and downs. These admirable traits, coupled with her extensive knowledge of historic buildings and local families, her intense curiosity, her fine attention to detail, her loyalty and her willingness to think outside the box, made her a formidable force. In her down time, she enjoyed maintaining her numerous flower gardens, her family vegetable garden and her collection of indoor plants. She was regularly in communication with friends both near and far and she absolutely adored her family. Survivors include her husband, Hans Førlie of Chester; her son, Kai Mikkel Førlie of Burlington; her brother, Hugh Howard Henry of Chester; her 96-year-old uncle, Walter Albert Henry of Boise, Idaho; and his daughter (her first cousin), Cynthia Hella, also of Boise, Idaho. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Whiting Library and/or GreenUp Vermont.
