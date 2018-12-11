Alice P. Myers RUTLAND TOWN - Alice P. Myers, 102, of Rutland Town, died Dec. 7, 2018, at The Gables. She was born Aug. 16, 1916, in North Clarendon, the daughter of John Holden and Katherine (Holden) Pratt. A 1933 graduate of Rutland High School and a 1938 graduate of University of Vermont, she received her MA in Education from the University of Connecticut in 1958. She taught in schools in Vermont and for 20 years in Connecticut. Alice worked for the UVM Extension Service in Rutland County from 1947-1952. On June 9, 1979, she married Henry F. Myers. He predeceased her in 1998. She is survived by a stepson, Kendall Myers, of CO; nieces and nephews Richard Pratt (Diana), of VT, John Pratt (Helen), of VA, Kathy Scott (John), of FL, Mary Pratt, of MA, Eleanor Hart, of VT, Jim Pratt, of VT, Elizabeth Pratt, of VT; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Pratt, of VT. She was predeceased by brothers Richard H. Pratt in 1990, John H. Pratt Jr. in 2010; and a nephew, David Pratt, in 2012. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful support from The Gables and BAYADA Hospice for Alice’s exceptional care. There will be no services at this time and burial will be at a later date in Laurel Glen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
