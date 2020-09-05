Alice S. (Blanchard) Lohutko SPRINGFIELD — Alice S. (Blanchard) Lohutko, 68, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Paul W. and Charlotte M. (Gillies) Blanchard. She graduated from Stamford (Connecticut) High School and received her bachelor's degree from Norwich University. Mrs. Lohutko was employed as an ombudsman for Vermont Legal Aid Inc. in Springfield. Previously, she was a librarian at Whiting Library in Chester and a volunteer coordinator at New Beginnings in Springfield. She enjoyed reading, performing mental math calculations, knick-knacks, collecting teapots and cat-themed items, true crime stories and TV shows. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Gary J. Lohutko; children, Kate Lohutko and husband Tyler Dion of Essex, Matthew Lohutko and wife Jennifer of Claremont, New Hampshire; a grandson; siblings, Ken Blanchard of Poultney, Nancy Blanchard of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan; many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where capacity is limited to 50% and masks are required. Wearing the color blue and cat-themed accessories is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
