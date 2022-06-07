Alicia Bernard Forte PITTSFORD — Alicia Marie Bernard Forte, 52, of Pittsford, Vermont, left us to be with the Lord on May 29 of this year, 2022. She was born July 3, 1969, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Jacques Gabriel Bernard and Lorelle Anderson Bernard. Alicia spent her childhood in both the United States and France (seven years), learning to love travel at an early age. She visited most of Europe. She first learned to swim in the Mediterranean Sea next to her house and to ski in the nearby Alps. She most loved being surrounded by her multitude of cousins and other relatives. She learned chess from her father and because of a nearby chess team in Monaco, enjoyed the opportunity of playing against a world junior champion master chess player. Alicia returned to the USA to go to high school at Rice Memorial in Vermont but graduated from Key West High School in Florida. From there, she went on to live in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before settling in Pittsford, Vermont. She had many interests, including cooking, crafting, photographing flowers, caring for her beloved cat and playing the keyboard. Alicia's greatest joy was her family and from the time she was young she devoted herself to caring for their needs, as well as the needs of the home. Despite the challenges that autism brought to Alicia's life, she cared for and comforted those near to her and was a gift to her family and friends. Alicia is survived by her parents and three siblings, her sister, Gabrielle and husband Paul Joseph Palma, of Hampton, Virginia, her brother, David Bernard, of Burlington, Vermont, and her brother, Jeremie Bernard, of Pittsford, Vermont; along with her nieces, Katarina and Theresa Palma; and nephew Joseph Jacques Palma; many aunts, uncles and cousins both in the United States and France. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Michael Forte. A funeral of Catholic Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont, on June 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or the Pittsford Historical Society.
