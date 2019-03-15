Alicia J. (Dell Veneri) Harrington RUTLAND - Alicia Jean Dell Veneri Harrington, 44, of Rutland, passed out of this earthly life on Tuesday, March 5, at the hand of another. Alicia was good, funny, warm, loving, stubborn, and shy. Unique. With red hair, and freckles, and a nervousness that could be debilitating. She was a beautiful individual, mother, wife, daughter, cousin, niece, and friend. Her sense of humor made the crankiest client smile. Alicia was born November 19, 1974, to Frank and Nancy (Layden) Dell Veneri. She attended Rutland schools and graduated from Rutland High School in 1992. Studying psychology at Lyndon State College was her next stop, followed by Castleton State College. Alicia’s mother, Nancy, died in 1995, and it was to be the great tragedy of her life. The great joy would be the birth of her son, Tristan, in March of 2009. Her father died in November of 2009. Grandfather, William H. Layden passed on from this life in 2001 and Grandmother Mildred B. Layden in 2004. They were particularly valued by Alicia. In early 2001 she’d met the love of her life, Jaime Harrington, and on July 21, 2001, they were married. They moved into the home in Rutland northwest that had been her grandmother Layden’s, where Alicia had grown up, and where, along with Jaime, she made a home for Tristan: the beautiful threesome. Alicia’s house cleaning business was marked with the great affection in which her clients held her, for that flame of hair, her lovely, heartfelt laugh, her lively conversation, her industry, her unassuming manner, all made her knock on the door a welcome one. She loved your cats, she loved your dogs, and she loved your little grandchildren. Upon Alicia’s death a wise person told Tristan that God asked her to come to heaven and help him clean houses there because she did such a good job for people she worked for here on earth. Alicia is survived by husband,Jaime, and son, Tristan. She is also survived by Jaime’s parents, Donald and Nancy Harrington, of Danby, who loved her like their own daughter. Too, she is survived by her Uncle William Layden of North Carolina, and numerous and valued cousins, aunts and uncles, both Laydens and Dell Veneri’s in Rutland and environs. A two part fund has been set up at the Heritage Family Credit Union, one part a trust for Tristan and his education when he comes of age; and the second to help with all the unexpected expenses accruing around Alicia’s tragic death. If you wish, In lieu of flowers, please write your choice in the memo line of your check. A memorial celebration is pending.
