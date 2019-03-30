Alicia J. Harrington RUTLAND — The celebration of life for Alicia Jean Dell Veneri Harrington, 44, of Rutland, who passed out of this earthly life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Grace Congregational Church. A reception with light snacks will follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. A two-part fund has been set up at the Heritage Family Credit Union: one part, a trust for Tristan and his education when he comes of age; and the second, to help with all the unexpected expenses accruing around Alicia’s tragic death. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please write your choice in the memo line of your check.
