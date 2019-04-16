Alicia J. Harrington rites RUTLAND — The celebration of life for Alicia Jean Dell Veneri Harrington, 44, of Rutland, who died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, was held Saturday, April 13, at Grace Congregational Church. Steve Burch, pastor of Green Mountain Baptist Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Jessika Kulpa Barlow, Ashley Wayne, Susy DellVeneri Bias and Jaime Harrington. A reception followed at the church hall. Burial was held in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
