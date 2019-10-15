Alicia M. Cenate WHITEHALL, NY — Alicia M. Cenate, 63, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 11, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 5, 1956 in Rutland, VT, the daughter of the late John McCann and Ruth (Mason) McCann. Alicia and her husband Richard were united in marriage on September 23, 1973 and had celebrated 46 wonderful years together. Alicia had many interests in her life. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and hiking and was proficient in drawing and painting. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, Richard and Joseph McCann. Survivors include her loving husband, Richard H. Cenate, Sr., her three children, Richard H. Cenate, Jr. and his companion Nikia MaHar of Hampton, Lori B. Cenate and her companion Todd Moore of Whitehall and Daryl J. Cenate of Whitehall. She is also survived by her brother John McCann and his wife Donna of Bradford, VT; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fair Haven, VT. There will be no calling hours. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Alicia’s memory to the Oncology Department, UVM Medical Center, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887. To leave an online condolence, please visit: angiolillofuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.