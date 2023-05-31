Alison M. Simmons BURLINGTON — Alison M. Simmons, 21, of Burlington VT passed away May 26, 2023 due to a tragic car accident. Born on October 11, 2001 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of Stephen and Danielle (Laurenzo) Simmons. Alison grew up in Bennington, VT and attended local schools. She was a recent graduate of University of Vermont, receiving her Bachelor's degree with a major in Animal Science and a minor in Zoology. Alison enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hiking, loved to play softball and field hockey, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her love for animals was unsurpassable. Her kind heart and gentle, adventurous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Alison is survived by her parents, sister Cassandra Simmons (significant other Chris Cesario), maternal grandparents Teresa Laurenzo and Norine Ryan, paternal grandparents Mark and Patricia Simmons, aunts Diane Leonard (Jim), Kristina Schmidt (John Paul), Marlene Herrington (Steve) and Sabrina Bradt (Dave), uncle Raymond Laurenzo, II (Lisa), as well as several great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be held Friday, June 2nd at 11am at Sacred Heart-St. Francis DeSales Church. Visitation will be held Thursday June 1 from 4 to 7pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St Bennington, VT 05201. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Alison’s memory to The UVM Softball Club or the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, PO Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main St. Bennington, VT.
