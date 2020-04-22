Alison Mary Grant RUTLAND — Alison Mary Grant, 71, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Maples in Rutland. She was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Bennington, to Donald and Ruth (Testa) Cherbonneau. She grew up in Manchester, where she received her early education and graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary/Academy. She furthered her education at Castleton State College and College of St. Joseph, earning degrees in elementary education and psychology. She spent much of her life as a caregiver for intellectually disabled people starting at Brandon Training School and then as a home caregiver. She continued her career working as a teacher at Children’s Growth Company, Castleton Elementary School and then as a licensed clinical mental health counselor. She was known for her love of hats often being referred to as “The Hat Lady.” She loved decorating her homes for every holiday and loved working with children. She had a big heart and devoted her life to helping people and animals, especially her beloved dogs Mandy and Kramer and her cats Kit-Kit, Rascal, Cael and Buddy. She loved spending family time and holidays with her former in-laws Lynn and Pete Muratorri on Scotch Hill. She also enjoyed trips to the ocean to watch the waves. Survivors include her husband, Howard; her daughters, Lisa Beayon and husband Dan of Castleton; Jennifer Grant and companion Dave of Verdi, Nevada; a son Jeff Muratorri and wife April; grandchildren Austin and Noah Beayon, Elizabeth Muratorri, and Danielle Muratorri; her father Donald Cherbonneau of Manchester; sisters, Darcy Swan (Brad) of Claremont, New Hampshire; Judy Cherbonneau of Charlestown, New Hampshire; a brother Henry Cherbonneau of Sabattus, Maine; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother. Arrangements are under the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
